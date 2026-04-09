Tragic Drowning Incident Claims Three Young Lives in Odisha

In a heart-wrenching incident, three young girls tragically lost their lives after drowning in a pond in Odisha's Nabarangpur district, police reported on Thursday.

The unfortunate event occurred at Kurshi village while the girls were bathing. The victims have been identified as Bhumika Gond, Sandhya Gond, and her sister Sanjita Gond, all aged between five and six years.

A police officer confirmed that an unnatural death case has been registered and the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination as investigations commence.

(With inputs from agencies.)