Tragic Drowning Incident Claims Three Young Lives in Odisha
Three young girls, including two sisters, tragically drowned in a pond in Odisha's Nabarangpur district while bathing. Identified as Bhumika Gond, Sandhya Gond, and her sister Sanjita Gond, the girls were aged between five and six years. A police investigation is underway following the registration of an unnatural death case.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 09-04-2026 20:38 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 20:38 IST
- Country:
- India
In a heart-wrenching incident, three young girls tragically lost their lives after drowning in a pond in Odisha's Nabarangpur district, police reported on Thursday.
The unfortunate event occurred at Kurshi village while the girls were bathing. The victims have been identified as Bhumika Gond, Sandhya Gond, and her sister Sanjita Gond, all aged between five and six years.
A police officer confirmed that an unnatural death case has been registered and the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination as investigations commence.
(With inputs from agencies.)