Rajasthani Vibrancy Enhancing Goa's Cultural Tapestry

During the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Zone VII Conference, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla praised the Rajasthani community's contribution to Goa's cultural and economic prosperity. Birla emphasized their hard work and entrepreneurial spirit as key factors in enriching the state.

Addressing the Marwari-Rajasthani community in Goa, Birla underscored the global presence and success of Rajasthani individuals. He articulated how they embody the spirit of 'Ek Bharat - Shreshth Bharat,' celebrating their ability to thrive both locally and internationally.

Highlighting the significant presence of women at the event, the Speaker commended their growing influence across various sectors. Birla encouraged the Rajasthani community to continue playing a pivotal role in national development and welfare initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)