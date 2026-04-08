Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Conference to Foster Regional Cooperation
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate a two-day conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region in Panaji. The event aims to enhance parliamentary cooperation, exchange best practices and discuss priorities for trade, tourism, urbanization, environment, and coastal connectivity in the region.
- Country:
- India
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will kick off a two-day Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) conference in Panaji. The gathering, which falls under Zone-7 of the CPA, aims to bolster parliamentary cooperation and share best practices.
Key topics for discussion include the role of young legislators in steering India toward development by 2047, as well as trade, tourism, urbanization, environment, and coastal connectivity. The Zone-7 comprises Goa, Gujarat, and Maharashtra legislatures and marks its first conference since the CPA's regional restructuring into nine zones in 2024.
Goa Governor Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju will grace the valedictory session, joined by Om Birla, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, and other distinguished dignitaries. Legislators from Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and other states will also participate.
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- Commonwealth
- Parliamentary
- Conference
- India
- Cooperation
- Development
- Zone-7
- Legislators
- Trade
- Goa
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