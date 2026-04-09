Cannes 2026: A Celebration of Global Cinema

The 2026 Cannes Film Festival has unveiled a stellar lineup, spotlighting globally celebrated filmmakers such as Cristian Mungiu, Hirokazu Kore-eda, and two-time Academy Award-winning Iranian director Asghar Farhadi. Joining them is veteran American indie auteur Ira Sachs, as the festival pivots towards a more international and indie-focused selection, a shift from the previous year's Hollywood dominance.

This year, Ira Sachs represents the U.S. in competition with 'The Man I Love', a musical fantasy starring Rami Malek set against the backdrop of New York's 1980s AIDS crisis. Meanwhile, Asghar Farhadi presents 'Parallel Stories', featuring a star-studded cast including Isabelle Huppert and Vincent Cassel.

Other high-profile entries include Cristian Mungiu's 'Fjord' and Na Hong-jin's 'Hope', marking Na's cinematic return after a decade. Spain's Pedro Almodovar will also compete with 'Bitter Christmas', following its national release. More titles are anticipated as Cannes chief Thierry Fremaux indicated updates in the coming weeks, with the festival commencing on May 12, 2026.