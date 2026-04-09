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Wankhede Stadium Honours Cricket Legends with Named Stands and Gates

Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai unveiled a stand named after Ravi Shastri, honoring him and other cricket greats like Diana Edulji, Eknath Solkar, and Dilip Sardesai. The ceremony celebrated their contributions, with notable figures like Sunil Gavaskar and Suryakumar Yadav attending. The honorific namings aim to immortalize their legacies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2026 22:27 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 22:27 IST
Wankhede Stadium Honours Cricket Legends with Named Stands and Gates
Ravi Shastri
  • Country:
  • India

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai paid homage to India's cricketing icons by dedicating stands and gates to them. The naming ceremony, held Thursday, featured the 'Ravi Shastri Stand', recognizing the former all-rounder's contributions to cricket, including his role in the 1983 World Cup victory.

Other legends honored were former women's captain Diana Edulji, Eknath Solkar, and Dilip Sardesai, with gates named after them. Solkar and Sardesai's families participated in the ceremony, as they have passed on. Cricket icons like Sunil Gavaskar and current T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav were among the attendees.

Ravi Shastri, visibly moved, appreciated the tribute, expressing gratitude for his family's presence at the event. Meanwhile, Edulji called it a 'dream come true,' expressing her pride in the recognition of women's cricket contributors. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis commended the Mumbai Cricket Association for keeping the legacy of these legends alive.

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