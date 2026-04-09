Wankhede Stadium Honours Cricket Legends with Named Stands and Gates

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai paid homage to India's cricketing icons by dedicating stands and gates to them. The naming ceremony, held Thursday, featured the 'Ravi Shastri Stand', recognizing the former all-rounder's contributions to cricket, including his role in the 1983 World Cup victory.

Other legends honored were former women's captain Diana Edulji, Eknath Solkar, and Dilip Sardesai, with gates named after them. Solkar and Sardesai's families participated in the ceremony, as they have passed on. Cricket icons like Sunil Gavaskar and current T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav were among the attendees.

Ravi Shastri, visibly moved, appreciated the tribute, expressing gratitude for his family's presence at the event. Meanwhile, Edulji called it a 'dream come true,' expressing her pride in the recognition of women's cricket contributors. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis commended the Mumbai Cricket Association for keeping the legacy of these legends alive.