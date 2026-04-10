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Lady Gaga and Doechii's 'Runway' Hits the High Notes in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'

Lady Gaga and Doechii have teamed up for 'Runway,' a new single to feature in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2.' Directed by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna, the film releases May 1, with a star-studded cast including Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-04-2026 12:54 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 12:54 IST
Lady Gaga and Doechii's 'Runway' Hits the High Notes in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'
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Singers Lady Gaga and Doechii have launched 'Runway,' a fresh single set to appear in the upcoming film 'The Devil Wears Prada 2.' The announcement came via their Instagram pages, showcasing the track's poster. The film sequel promises to captivate fans with its May 1 release.

The creative team behind 'Runway' includes co-producers Andrew Watt, alongside Bruno Mars, Cirkut, and Dernst 'D'Mile' Emile II. The song was co-written by Gaga and an ensemble of talented writers, marking a collaboration of music industry powerhouses.

'The Devil Wears Prada 2' reunites Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt, under the direction of David Frankel. The storyline follows Streep's character navigating the challenges of print media, in a plot full of drama and intrigue, with Gaga making a cameo appearance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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