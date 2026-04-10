Lady Gaga and Doechii's 'Runway' Hits the High Notes in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'

Singers Lady Gaga and Doechii have launched 'Runway,' a fresh single set to appear in the upcoming film 'The Devil Wears Prada 2.' The announcement came via their Instagram pages, showcasing the track's poster. The film sequel promises to captivate fans with its May 1 release.

The creative team behind 'Runway' includes co-producers Andrew Watt, alongside Bruno Mars, Cirkut, and Dernst 'D'Mile' Emile II. The song was co-written by Gaga and an ensemble of talented writers, marking a collaboration of music industry powerhouses.

'The Devil Wears Prada 2' reunites Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt, under the direction of David Frankel. The storyline follows Streep's character navigating the challenges of print media, in a plot full of drama and intrigue, with Gaga making a cameo appearance.

(With inputs from agencies.)