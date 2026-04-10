Left Menu

Revamping History: Jaipur's Albert Hall Museum to Shine on Global Stage

The Albert Hall Museum in Jaipur is set for a significant makeover with a budget of Rs 25 crore. This upgrade will include modern facilities, restored galleries, and digital enhancements to attract more tourists. Highlights include an Egyptian mummy and extensive historical collections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 10-04-2026 13:07 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 13:07 IST
Revamping History: Jaipur's Albert Hall Museum to Shine on Global Stage
  • Country:
  • India

The iconic Albert Hall Museum in Jaipur is poised for a transformation into a world-class facility with an investment of Rs 25 crore, as announced by museum superintendent Mahendra Kumar Nimhal. This ambitious renovation project focuses on conservation, modernizing galleries with advanced preservation techniques, and installing sensor-based doors.

The museum's 18 galleries, spanning diverse themes such as international artifacts, pottery, sculptures, and more, will benefit from scientific updates. Each gallery will feature QR codes providing detailed information on Rajasthan's rich history and culture. Tourists can look forward to LED displays at the reception and captivating daily light shows.

Among the museum's prized exhibits is an Egyptian mummy from the Ptolemaic period, notably preserved in perfect condition. Additionally, the museum houses over 24,930 artifacts, including historic shields with inscriptions from the 'Ramayana' and 'Mahabharata.' These enhancements aim to bolster Albert Hall's allure, attracting more visitors both during peak tourist seasons and throughout the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unexpected Setback: Incident at SATORP Refinery

Unexpected Setback: Incident at SATORP Refinery

 Global
2
Salesforce Sees Bright Horizons in India's Education Sector Amid Global Challenges

Salesforce Sees Bright Horizons in India's Education Sector Amid Global Chal...

 India
3
Lenders selected Adani Group as successful bidder for Jaiprakash Associates, fully respect decision: Jaypee founder Jaiprakash Gaur.

Lenders selected Adani Group as successful bidder for Jaiprakash Associates,...

 Global
4
Judge Resigns: The Unfolding Drama of Justice Yashwant Varma

Judge Resigns: The Unfolding Drama of Justice Yashwant Varma

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026