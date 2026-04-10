Revamping History: Jaipur's Albert Hall Museum to Shine on Global Stage

The iconic Albert Hall Museum in Jaipur is poised for a transformation into a world-class facility with an investment of Rs 25 crore, as announced by museum superintendent Mahendra Kumar Nimhal. This ambitious renovation project focuses on conservation, modernizing galleries with advanced preservation techniques, and installing sensor-based doors.

The museum's 18 galleries, spanning diverse themes such as international artifacts, pottery, sculptures, and more, will benefit from scientific updates. Each gallery will feature QR codes providing detailed information on Rajasthan's rich history and culture. Tourists can look forward to LED displays at the reception and captivating daily light shows.

Among the museum's prized exhibits is an Egyptian mummy from the Ptolemaic period, notably preserved in perfect condition. Additionally, the museum houses over 24,930 artifacts, including historic shields with inscriptions from the 'Ramayana' and 'Mahabharata.' These enhancements aim to bolster Albert Hall's allure, attracting more visitors both during peak tourist seasons and throughout the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)