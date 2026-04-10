Stefano Gabbana Steps Down: A New Chapter for Dolce & Gabbana

On Friday, Stefano Gabbana, the iconic fashion designer and co-founder of Dolce & Gabbana, announced his resignation as chairman of the company he established with Domenico Dolce. The resignation took effect on January 1, marking what the company described as a 'natural evolution of its organizational structure and governance.'

Despite stepping down from his administrative role, Gabbana, 63, will persist in his capacity as a creative force within the organization. News of his departure as chairman was confirmed as he participated in the brand's February runway show, which featured pop legend Madonna as a prominent front-row guest.

Established in 1985, Dolce & Gabbana has consistently showcased Sicilian craftsmanship, with its popularity soaring in the 1990s thanks to distinctive designs like cone bras and corset-like apparel. The brand has since diversified into various fashion-related products, reflecting its commitment to expanding D&G's creative legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)