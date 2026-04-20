Abhishek Banerjee Advocates for Aparajita Bill Amidst West Bengal Tensions

Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee has urged Ratna Debnath, a BJP candidate and mother of a murder victim, to appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the approval of the Aparajita Bill. The proposed legislation aims to ensure timely punishment for rape convicts within 50 days.

Addressing supporters in Panihati, Banerjee criticized the BJP, accusing it of inconsistency on women's safety issues. He referred to a recent case at RG Kar Medical College, noting swift action by the TMC government in arresting the accused.

Banerjee cautioned TMC workers against personal attacks on Debnath, urging focus on justice and unity. This call for action comes ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections, set for late April, with results to be announced in early May.