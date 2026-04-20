Regional Diplomacy: Pakistan Engages with Iran Amidst US Talks

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif engaged in a significant dialogue with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the evolving regional dynamics, highlighting Pakistan's role in fostering peace.

This dialogue coincides with the announcement by US President Donald Trump that an American delegation will arrive in Islamabad for negotiations with Iran.

During the conversation, both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and advancing regional peace, with Sharif thanking Pezeshkian for Iran's proactive participation in the peace efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)