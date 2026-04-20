Regional Diplomacy: Pakistan Engages with Iran Amidst US Talks
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif discussed regional issues with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian amid US-Iran talks in Pakistan. The discussions mark efforts to secure a lasting peace agreement, as indicated by the US delegation's visit to Islamabad. Both leaders emphasized their commitment to fostering stronger Pakistan-Iran relations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 20-04-2026 00:55 IST | Created: 20-04-2026 00:55 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif engaged in a significant dialogue with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the evolving regional dynamics, highlighting Pakistan's role in fostering peace.
This dialogue coincides with the announcement by US President Donald Trump that an American delegation will arrive in Islamabad for negotiations with Iran.
During the conversation, both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and advancing regional peace, with Sharif thanking Pezeshkian for Iran's proactive participation in the peace efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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