Left Menu

Ukraine's Delicate Dance with VAT: Controversy Surrounds Proposed Tax Reform

The proposed introduction of a VAT tax on self-employed individuals in Ukraine has been criticized as 'not-constructive' due to its sensitivity. The tax was part of reforms tied to an IMF loan. Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko stated that discussions with IMF and European officials would continue to seek alternative revenue measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 20-04-2026 00:34 IST | Created: 20-04-2026 00:34 IST
Ukraine's Delicate Dance with VAT: Controversy Surrounds Proposed Tax Reform
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced on Sunday that during discussions in Washington, the IMF recognized the sensitivity of introducing a VAT tax on self-employed individuals, labeling it 'not-constructive.'

This tax measure, part of a comprehensive reform package linked to an $8 billion IMF loan approved in February, faced criticism from Ukrainian officials who argued it would be highly unpopular and lacked parliamentary support.

Although some legislators suggest the decision is postponed, not scrapped, Svyrydenko emphasized ongoing consultations with IMF and European officials to explore alternative revenue options for the 2027 budget.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Warship Makes Strategic Passage Through Vital Strait of Malacca

U.S. Warship Makes Strategic Passage Through Vital Strait of Malacca

 Indonesia
2
Mulberry's Revenue Surges Amid New Strategy Success

Mulberry's Revenue Surges Amid New Strategy Success

 Global
3
Annamalai Launches Dynamic Campaign for Tamilisai Soundararajan

Annamalai Launches Dynamic Campaign for Tamilisai Soundararajan

 India
4
The Cosmic Waltz: Black Holes and Stellar Winds' Dynamic Dance

The Cosmic Waltz: Black Holes and Stellar Winds' Dynamic Dance

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026