Ukraine's Delicate Dance with VAT: Controversy Surrounds Proposed Tax Reform

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced on Sunday that during discussions in Washington, the IMF recognized the sensitivity of introducing a VAT tax on self-employed individuals, labeling it 'not-constructive.'

This tax measure, part of a comprehensive reform package linked to an $8 billion IMF loan approved in February, faced criticism from Ukrainian officials who argued it would be highly unpopular and lacked parliamentary support.

Although some legislators suggest the decision is postponed, not scrapped, Svyrydenko emphasized ongoing consultations with IMF and European officials to explore alternative revenue options for the 2027 budget.

(With inputs from agencies.)