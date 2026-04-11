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Jennifer Lopez Reignites the 'RomCom Era' Flame

Jennifer Lopez takes a nostalgic trip back to her 2002 film 'Maid in Manhattan', sharing behind-the-scenes pictures and expressing excitement for her upcoming romantic comedy 'Office Romance'. Directed by Ol Parker, this Netflix film stars Lopez as a strict CEO whose policies are tested by a charming lawyer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-04-2026 13:07 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 13:07 IST
Jennifer Lopez Reignites the 'RomCom Era' Flame
Jennifer Lopez
  • Country:
  • United States

Jennifer Lopez recently indulged in a trip down memory lane, reminiscing about her role in the 2002 film 'Maid in Manhattan'.

Lopez shared unseen behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram, expressing how the movie left her with 'wonderful memories'.

She announced her return to the romantic comedy genre with her upcoming Netflix release 'Office Romance', directed by Ol Parker.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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