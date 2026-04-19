Trump's 'No Tax on Tips' Anniversary: A Burger Delivery Stunt

In a unique twist to political celebration, US President Donald Trump commemorated the first anniversary of the 'no tax on tips' policy with an unusual burger delivery at the Oval Office. McDonald's cheeseburgers were delivered by DoorDash driver Sharon Simmons, a staunch Republican supporter from Arkansas.

Although initially presented as a quirky promotional stunt, the President later labeled the event as 'tacky' and 'embarrassing' during a rally in Las Vegas. Despite this, the White House underscored this policy's financial benefit, highlighting that Simmons saved around USD 11,000 due to the policy.

The stunt generated a social media uproar, especially after the revelation of Simmons's participation in congressional hearings supporting the policy. DoorDash clarified that the delivery was a planned event with Simmons participating to support a policy that has personally benefited her.

(With inputs from agencies.)