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Trump's 'No Tax on Tips' Anniversary: A Burger Delivery Stunt

US President Donald Trump marked the first anniversary of the 'no tax on tips' policy with a controversial burger delivery at the Oval Office. Ordered from McDonald's by DoorDash driver Sharon Simmons, the event was deemed 'embarrassing' by Trump, amidst political side effects and social media backlash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-04-2026 05:43 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 05:43 IST
Trump's 'No Tax on Tips' Anniversary: A Burger Delivery Stunt
US President Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a unique twist to political celebration, US President Donald Trump commemorated the first anniversary of the 'no tax on tips' policy with an unusual burger delivery at the Oval Office. McDonald's cheeseburgers were delivered by DoorDash driver Sharon Simmons, a staunch Republican supporter from Arkansas.

Although initially presented as a quirky promotional stunt, the President later labeled the event as 'tacky' and 'embarrassing' during a rally in Las Vegas. Despite this, the White House underscored this policy's financial benefit, highlighting that Simmons saved around USD 11,000 due to the policy.

The stunt generated a social media uproar, especially after the revelation of Simmons's participation in congressional hearings supporting the policy. DoorDash clarified that the delivery was a planned event with Simmons participating to support a policy that has personally benefited her.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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