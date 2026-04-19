South Korea says North Korea has launched multiple ballistic missiles toward the North's eastern waters, reports AP.
PTI | Seoul | Updated: 19-04-2026 05:32 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 05:32 IST
South Korea says North Korea has launched multiple ballistic missiles toward the North's eastern waters, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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