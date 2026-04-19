North Korea's Missile Surge Amid Global Tensions

North Korea fired multiple ballistic missiles into the sea off its east coast, according to reports from South Korea and Japan on Sunday. This act signifies Pyongyang's latest efforts to enhance its military capabilities amidst rising global tensions.

This marks North Korea's seventh ballistic missile launch in 2023 and its fourth such incident this April. Analysts suggest Pyongyang is leveraging a period of global focus on Iran to bolster its nuclear and missile programs. South Korea held an emergency security meeting in response to the missile firings.

These launches breach U.N. Security Council resolutions which North Korea dismisses as infringing upon its sovereign right to defend itself. The activity comes ahead of a planned U.S.-China summit where North Korean issues are expected to be discussed. The region's stability remains precarious as North Korea's nuclear advancements continue unabated.

(With inputs from agencies.)