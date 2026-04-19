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North Korea's Morning Missile Launch: A Rising Tension

North Korea launched multiple ballistic missiles towards its eastern waters, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff. The launches occurred on a Sunday morning from the Sinpo area. South Korea and Japan have enhanced their surveillance and are working closely with the US to monitor the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 19-04-2026 05:36 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 05:36 IST
North Korea's Morning Missile Launch: A Rising Tension
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  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea reported North Korea's launch of multiple ballistic missiles aimed at the North's eastern waters on Sunday.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff stated that the launches originated from the Sinpo area in the morning, prompting enhanced surveillance by South Korea.

Japan's Defence Ministry confirmed the suspected missile launches, with both South Korea and Japan exchanging information closely with the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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