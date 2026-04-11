Siddaramaiah Urges Media to Uphold Constitutional Ideals

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has called on journalists to reflect on whether their practice aligns with the ideals of the Constitution, warning against speculative journalism that ignores its societal impact.

Addressing the 40th State Journalists' Conference, he stressed the dangers of sensational reporting and its potentially harmful effects on society. The Chief Minister highlighted the legacy of figures like B R Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi, who used journalism to advocate for the marginalized.

Siddaramaiah urged the media to go beyond reporting by raising awareness and contributing to social reform. He expressed concerns over corporate influence in media and reaffirmed his trust in traditional journalism.

(With inputs from agencies.)