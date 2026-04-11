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Siddaramaiah Urges Media to Uphold Constitutional Ideals

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasizes the importance of responsible journalism at the 40th State Journalists' Conference. He criticizes speculative reporting and urges journalists to focus on social reform. Siddaramaiah highlights the role of historical figures in journalism and calls for maintaining media integrity against corporate influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-04-2026 19:11 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 19:11 IST
Siddaramaiah Urges Media to Uphold Constitutional Ideals
Siddaramaiah
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has called on journalists to reflect on whether their practice aligns with the ideals of the Constitution, warning against speculative journalism that ignores its societal impact.

Addressing the 40th State Journalists' Conference, he stressed the dangers of sensational reporting and its potentially harmful effects on society. The Chief Minister highlighted the legacy of figures like B R Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi, who used journalism to advocate for the marginalized.

Siddaramaiah urged the media to go beyond reporting by raising awareness and contributing to social reform. He expressed concerns over corporate influence in media and reaffirmed his trust in traditional journalism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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