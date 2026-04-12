Tribute to an Icon: Asha Bhosle's Melodious Legacy

India mourns the loss of its legendary singer, Asha Bhosle, who passed away at the age of 92. Her death was confirmed by Dr. Pratit Samdani, citing multiple organ failure as the cause.

Bhosle was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday due to a chest infection and exhaustion, as shared by her granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, through social media.

Spanning an illustrious career of over 80 years, Bhosle was celebrated for her remarkable versatility, rendering unforgettable melodies ranging from romantic ballads to peppy tunes. Her legacy includes over 12,000 recorded songs across numerous Indian languages.