Remembering Asha Bhosle: A Legacy of Timeless Music

Renowned singer Asha Bhosle, who enchanted millions with her versatile voice, passed away at the age of 92 on Sunday in Mumbai. Vice President C P Radhakrishnan expressed his condolences, highlighting her ability to seamlessly transition across musical genres.

Bhosle was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital a day before her demise due to a chest infection and exhaustion. Her powerful voice touched a range of musical styles, from soulful ghazals to traditional bhajans, according to Radhakrishnan's post on X.

The vice president noted that Asha Bhosle has left an indelible mark on Indian music. Her enduring legacy and timeless voice will continue to resonate in the hearts of millions, inspiring future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)