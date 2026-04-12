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Remembering Asha Bhosle: A Legacy of Timeless Music

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan mourns the passing of Asha Bhosle, a veteran singer known for her versatile voice. At 92, Bhosle, who was in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, passed away due to chest infection. Her music will continue to inspire generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2026 15:13 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 15:13 IST
Remembering Asha Bhosle: A Legacy of Timeless Music
Asha Bhosle
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned singer Asha Bhosle, who enchanted millions with her versatile voice, passed away at the age of 92 on Sunday in Mumbai. Vice President C P Radhakrishnan expressed his condolences, highlighting her ability to seamlessly transition across musical genres.

Bhosle was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital a day before her demise due to a chest infection and exhaustion. Her powerful voice touched a range of musical styles, from soulful ghazals to traditional bhajans, according to Radhakrishnan's post on X.

The vice president noted that Asha Bhosle has left an indelible mark on Indian music. Her enduring legacy and timeless voice will continue to resonate in the hearts of millions, inspiring future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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