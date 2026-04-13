Triumph of Unity: Hungary's Pro-European Shift

The Tisza party, representing Hungary's opposition centre-right, is poised to win the national elections, signaling a significant shift in the political landscape. This marks the potential end of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's 16-year rule. Orban, a nationalist figure supported by former U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia, faces defeat as preliminary results favor the Tisza party.

Reflecting on the preliminary outcome, Orban acknowledged the clarity of the results, conceding defeat. In contrast, European leaders hailed the vote as a reaffirmation of Hungary's commitment to EU values. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen noted Hungary's choice of a European path as a reinforcing moment for the Union.

World leaders extended their congratulations to Peter Magyar and the Tisza party. French President Emmanuel Macron praised Hungary's commitment to democratic principles, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasized collaboration towards a unified Europe. The international community views this electoral shift as a promising development for European cohesion.

(With inputs from agencies.)