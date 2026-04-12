Farewell to a Legend: Asha Bhosle's Enduring Legacy in Music

Asha Bhosle, a revered name in the realm of Indian music, has left an indelible mark with her passing. President Droupadi Murmu shared her heartfelt condolences and reflected on Bhosle's monumental impact on India's musical landscape.

The legendary singer, aged 92, succumbed to a chest infection and exhaustion at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. She was admitted on Saturday evening, as confirmed by her granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle.

Murmu fondly recalled her interactions with Bhosle, praising her for living life on her own terms. The President described Bhosle's voice as melodious and timeless, enhancing Indian music for decades. Her legacy, Murmu emphasized, will endure, leaving an irreplaceable void for music lovers worldwide.