Iconic Playback Singer Asha Bhosle Hospitalized

Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle has been hospitalized at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, confirmed by Breach Candy Hospital Trust. The esteemed vocalist, with an illustrious career spanning over eight decades, was admitted on Saturday evening.

Asha Bhosle stands as one of India's most revered playback singers. She has left an indelible mark on Indian music, lending her voice across numerous Indian languages. Her extensive repertoire includes film songs, private albums, and live performances both domestically and internationally, earning her numerous accolades and honors.

Bhosle's monumental contributions to music have been recognized with prestigious awards such as the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. In 2008, she received India's second-highest civilian honor, the Padma Vibhushan. Since beginning her career in 1943, she became a seminal figure in Hindi cinema, and in 2011, she was acknowledged by the Guinness Book of World Records as the most-recorded artist in music history.