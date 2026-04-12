Shivika Rohilla: Rising Star in International Chess

Shivika Rohilla has emerged as a Woman International Master (WIM) following a decisive final round draw against Croatian IM Rudolf Sertic at the first Saturday chess tournament.

Having previously missed several opportunities, the Delhi-based chess prodigy finally secured the coveted title, displaying grit and confidence throughout the tournament.

With eyes set on achieving the Woman Grandmaster title next, Shivika looks forward to returning to the European chess circuit, buoyed by support from her coaches and family.