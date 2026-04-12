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Shivika Rohilla: Rising Star in International Chess

Shivika Rohilla becomes a Woman International Master after a strong performance in the first Saturday chess tournament. Despite several near-misses, confidence and early victories helped her achieve this milestone. Now, she's setting her sights on the Woman Grandmaster title and plans to rejoin the European circuit soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 12-04-2026 15:18 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 15:18 IST
Shivika Rohilla: Rising Star in International Chess
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Shivika Rohilla has emerged as a Woman International Master (WIM) following a decisive final round draw against Croatian IM Rudolf Sertic at the first Saturday chess tournament.

Having previously missed several opportunities, the Delhi-based chess prodigy finally secured the coveted title, displaying grit and confidence throughout the tournament.

With eyes set on achieving the Woman Grandmaster title next, Shivika looks forward to returning to the European chess circuit, buoyed by support from her coaches and family.

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