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CIC Intervenes to Uphold Justice for Imprisoned RTI Appellant

The Central Information Commission took action in a life and liberty case to ensure an imprisoned RTI appellant receives a fair hearing. Directions were issued to jail authorities and the Supreme Court Legal Services Committee to facilitate the appellant's participation and uphold principles of natural justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 18:50 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 18:50 IST
CIC Intervenes to Uphold Justice for Imprisoned RTI Appellant
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The Central Information Commission has stepped in to ensure justice for an imprisoned Right to Information (RTI) appellant by instructing jail and legal authorities to provide a fair hearing process. This intervention emphasizes the need to follow the principles of natural justice.

The case involves the appellant's request for a status report concerning a petition he described as crucial to his 'life and liberty.' Despite the urgency, the required response was delayed, and the subsequent appeal was left unresolved. Chief Information Commissioner Raj Kumar Goyal called for a timely reconsideration of the case and arranged for the appellant's participation via video conference.

The commission also mandated that the Supreme Court Legal Services Committee deliver a written response promptly. The involved authority stated no previous records of the RTI request but acknowledged processing a legal aid request from the appellant. The commission continues to stress the necessity of hearing the appellant's side to ensure justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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