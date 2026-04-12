Asha Bhosle Leaves a Lasting Melody: Tributes Pour In

Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan expressed his deep sorrow at the death of iconic playback singer Asha Bhosle, who died at 92. Bhosle passed away on Sunday due to multi-organ failure at Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai.

Mahadevan, visibly emotional, shared a bittersweet tribute to Bhosle, whom he referred to as 'Didi' and likened to Goddess Saraswati. He emphasized their personal and professional bond, stressing that Bhosle's music would continue to resonate worldwide.

Bhosle, celebrated for her diverse collaborations, leaves a void in the music industry. Her last rites will be conducted at Shivaji Park on Monday.