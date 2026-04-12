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Asha Bhosle Leaves a Lasting Melody: Tributes Pour In

Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan mourned the passing of legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, who died at 92 due to multi-organ failure. Known for her prolific career spanning decades, Bhosle's voice will remain immortal in the hearts of music lovers. Mahadevan shared his sorrow and reflected on her enduring legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-04-2026 15:20 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 15:20 IST
Asha Bhosle Leaves a Lasting Melody: Tributes Pour In
Asha Bhosle
  • Country:
  • India

Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan expressed his deep sorrow at the death of iconic playback singer Asha Bhosle, who died at 92. Bhosle passed away on Sunday due to multi-organ failure at Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai.

Mahadevan, visibly emotional, shared a bittersweet tribute to Bhosle, whom he referred to as 'Didi' and likened to Goddess Saraswati. He emphasized their personal and professional bond, stressing that Bhosle's music would continue to resonate worldwide.

Bhosle, celebrated for her diverse collaborations, leaves a void in the music industry. Her last rites will be conducted at Shivaji Park on Monday.

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