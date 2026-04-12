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WAVES 3.0: Goa's Short Film Festival Takes the World by Storm

The WAVES International Short Film Festival returns to Goa with its third edition, featuring 632 global entries. The event, including a challenging '60 Hours Challenge', highlights WAVES' growing global recognition and Goa's burgeoning role in film culture. Industry experts commend the rise in quality and innovation within the short film arena.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 12-04-2026 16:55 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 16:55 IST
WAVES 3.0: Goa's Short Film Festival Takes the World by Storm
  • Country:
  • India

The WAVES International Short Film Festival is set to return to Goa for its third edition from May 7 to 10. Organisers announced that they received 632 entries from around the globe, underscoring the festival's expanding international allure and growing enthusiasm for short filmmaking.

Festival Director Amol Ajgaonkar noted that the diversity and quantity of submissions marked a milestone for WAVES, indicating its emerging status as a global platform for filmmakers. A key feature of the festival is the '60 Hours Challenge', in its fifth year, which requires participants to create a short film in just 60 hours.

The event was attended by jury members and film experts, who praised the festival's contribution to promoting film culture. Juror Sharmad Raiturkar pointed out the improvements in quality and innovation in short films, while international filmmaker Grant Davis highlighted the originality and diversity of submissions. The festival strengthens Goa's role as a hub for creative expression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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