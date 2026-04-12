WAVES 3.0: Goa's Short Film Festival Takes the World by Storm

The WAVES International Short Film Festival is set to return to Goa for its third edition from May 7 to 10. Organisers announced that they received 632 entries from around the globe, underscoring the festival's expanding international allure and growing enthusiasm for short filmmaking.

Festival Director Amol Ajgaonkar noted that the diversity and quantity of submissions marked a milestone for WAVES, indicating its emerging status as a global platform for filmmakers. A key feature of the festival is the '60 Hours Challenge', in its fifth year, which requires participants to create a short film in just 60 hours.

The event was attended by jury members and film experts, who praised the festival's contribution to promoting film culture. Juror Sharmad Raiturkar pointed out the improvements in quality and innovation in short films, while international filmmaker Grant Davis highlighted the originality and diversity of submissions. The festival strengthens Goa's role as a hub for creative expression.

(With inputs from agencies.)