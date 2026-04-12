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Farewell to a Musical Icon: Asha Bhosle's Golden Legacy

India mourns the loss of legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away at 92. Tributes pour in from political and cultural leaders, highlighting her unmatched contribution to music and her lasting legacy. Bhosle's timeless voice and versatile artistry continue to inspire generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-04-2026 17:22 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 17:22 IST
Farewell to a Musical Icon: Asha Bhosle's Golden Legacy
Asha Bhosle
  • Country:
  • India

Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, whose voice captivated generations with its melodic grace and versatility, has passed away at 92. She died on Sunday in a Mumbai hospital, leaving a poignant void in the world of music.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed deep sorrow, labeling her passing as the end of a 'golden era' in music. He acknowledged her invaluable contributions and offered condolences to her bereaved family and countless fans.

Various political figures, including Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and BJP's Tarun Chugh, joined in mourning, each highlighting Bhosle's timeless legacy. As tributes flood in, Asha Bhosle's innumerable fans remember her for enriching Indian music culture worldwide.

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