Asha Bhosle: A Melodious Legacy Remembered

Renowned Indian singer Asha Bhosle, celebrated for her high-energy and versatile performances in a myriad of Bollywood films, has died at the age of 92 in Mumbai. Her passing has elicited an outpouring of tributes reflecting her influence on India's musical and cultural landscape.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised her remarkable journey, stating, 'Her extraordinary musical career enriched our cultural heritage and touched countless hearts worldwide.' Over the decades, Bhosle received numerous accolades, including two Grammy nominations and India's prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke award, as well as the Padma Vibhushan, the nation's second-highest civilian honor.

Notable figures such as actor Shah Rukh Khan echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the enduring nature of her contributions. Bhosle's son, Anand, confirmed her passing and announced her funeral in Mumbai. Her voice, a defining pillar of Indian cinema, continues to inspire and resonate globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)