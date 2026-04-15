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Strategic Energy Relief: Lessons from Past Crises

European governments must set clear deadlines for measures to mitigate high energy prices and focus on avoiding past mistakes. Valdis Dombrovskis emphasized targeted, time-limited actions to reduce fiscal costs and prevent boosting fossil fuel demand amidst geopolitical tensions affecting energy trade routes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-04-2026 03:50 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 03:50 IST
Strategic Energy Relief: Lessons from Past Crises
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Valdis Dombrovskis, the European Economic Commissioner, has urged European governments to establish definitive deadlines for their measures aimed at alleviating the impact of soaring energy prices on businesses and consumers, following lessons learned from the 2022 energy crisis.

Speaking at the International Monetary Fund, Dombrovskis highlighted the importance of targeted, time-bound policies to avoid the fiscal pitfalls of broad, prolonged interventions that elevate fossil fuel demand, especially amid the current U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran.

With heightened fiscal pressures due to higher debts and interest rates, EU countries like Germany and France are adopting more focused approaches, offering sector-specific support with sunset clauses to ensure sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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