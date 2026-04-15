Strategic Energy Relief: Lessons from Past Crises

Valdis Dombrovskis, the European Economic Commissioner, has urged European governments to establish definitive deadlines for their measures aimed at alleviating the impact of soaring energy prices on businesses and consumers, following lessons learned from the 2022 energy crisis.

Speaking at the International Monetary Fund, Dombrovskis highlighted the importance of targeted, time-bound policies to avoid the fiscal pitfalls of broad, prolonged interventions that elevate fossil fuel demand, especially amid the current U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran.

With heightened fiscal pressures due to higher debts and interest rates, EU countries like Germany and France are adopting more focused approaches, offering sector-specific support with sunset clauses to ensure sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)