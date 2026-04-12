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Asha Bhosle's Passing: End of a Melodic Era in Indian Music

The death of Asha Bhosle, legendary Indian singer, at age 92 marks the end of an era in Indian music. Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and other political figures expressed deep sorrow. Recognized as an iconic figure of Indian culture, Bhosle's melodic voice enriched generations globally, leaving behind an unforgettable legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 12-04-2026 17:50 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 17:50 IST
Asha Bhosle's Passing: End of a Melodic Era in Indian Music
Asha Bhosle
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian music industry mourns the loss of iconic singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away at the age of 92. Her death at Breach Candy Hospital due to a chest infection and exhaustion on Sunday has reverberated across the nation, with tributes flooding in from various political figures.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed profound grief over her demise, describing it as the "end of an era" for Indian music and an "irreparable loss" to the nation. His deputies, along with the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, echoed similar sentiments, highlighting her immense contribution to Indian culture.

Known for her unique melodic voice, Asha Bhosle has left an indelible mark on music lovers worldwide. Her passing is not just the loss of a celebrated artiste but a significant cultural bereavement. As her contributions are celebrated, the nation prays for peace for her soul and strength for her family and fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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