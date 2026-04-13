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Vietnam's Binh Son Refinery Secures Crude Oil Supply

Vietnam's Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical Company announced it has secured enough crude oil to maintain operations until early July. This security comes as the 130,000-barrel-per-day facility plans to utilize domestically produced crude oil for its continuing operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hanoi | Updated: 13-04-2026 09:58 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 09:58 IST
Vietnam's Binh Son Refinery Secures Crude Oil Supply
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

Vietnam's Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical Company announced on Monday that it has secured sufficient crude oil supplies to sustain its operations until early July. This ensures uninterrupted functioning of the country's significant refining capacity.

The facility, which has a production capacity of 130,000 barrels per day, will rely entirely on domestic sources for its crude oil requirements. This move underscores the refinery's strategic focus on utilizing local resources to meet its operational needs.

The announcement came through a company statement, emphasizing their commitment to sourcing crude oil from domestic production to support their operations seamlessly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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