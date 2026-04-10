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Nitish Kumar's Transition to Rajya Sabha Marks End of an Era in Bihar Politics

Nitish Kumar is set to transition from Bihar Chief Minister to a Rajya Sabha MP. His shift to national politics concludes a substantial chapter in state governance. Leaders from NDA, including Deputy CMs, will attend the oath ceremony, amid assurances of unity within the coalition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 10:14 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 10:14 IST
Nitish Kumar's Transition to Rajya Sabha Marks End of an Era in Bihar Politics
JDU MLA Jayant Raj Kushwaha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Nitish Kumar, the long-serving Chief Minister of Bihar, is poised to take the next step in his illustrious political career by joining the Rajya Sabha. The transformation from state leadership to a national role marks the culmination of Kumar's extensive tenure in Bihar politics, highlighting a critical shift in the region's political landscape.

Janata Dal (United) MLA Jayant Raj Kushwaha emphasized this moment as a critical juncture, underscoring the impact of Kumar's leadership over the past two decades. "It's merely a formality now," Kushwaha conveyed to ANI, acknowledging Kumar's electoral success in the Rajya Sabha as a pathway to broader national responsibilities.

Bihar's political scene remains stable, with BJP leaders dismissing any discord within the ruling coalition. Nitin Nabin, the state BJP President, confirmed the NDA's cohesive strategy and Kumar's scheduled oath-taking, reinforcing the alliance's unity as political dynamics evolve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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