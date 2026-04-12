Asha Bhosle: The Voice Beyond Music

The music industry mourns the loss of Asha Bhosle, a stalwart and beloved friend of Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi, who passed away at the age of 92. Known for her unparalleled singing prowess, Bhosle also left an indelible mark with her love for cooking and storytelling.

Javed Akhtar recalls, "In Khandala, I discovered that more than praise for her songs, Asha ji cherished compliments on her culinary skills. Her kebabs were legendary, a testament to her passion and talent in the kitchen." Shabana Azmi describes her time with Bhosle during the COVID-19 lockdown as filled with laughter and unforgettable anecdotes.

Bhosle carved a unique identity in the music world, distinguishing herself from her sister, Lata Mangeshkar. Her voice, infused with mischief and charm, has been celebrated in compositions like "Umrao Jaan," where her songs earned her a National Film Award. Asha Bhosle's warmth and zest for life live on.