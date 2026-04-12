Farewell to a Melody: Asha Bhosle's Global Legacy

Grief has enveloped diplomatic circles, as Asha Bhosle, the iconic Indian playback singer, passed away at 92. French Ambassador to India, Thierry Mathou, and Australian High Commissioner Philip Green joined a teary global chorus, remembering the singer as a cultural ambassador.

Mathou praised her stellar career, citing her 2014 performance in France, while Green cherished her timeless hit 'Yeh Mera Dil Yaar Ka Deewana.' Many Indian diplomats also extended condolences, reflecting the worldwide admiration for her art.

With her passing, India mourns the 'end of an era.' Asha's genre-defying repertoire immortalizes her, reinforcing her place as a beacon of cultural richness. Her songs continue to resonate in celebrations and hearts worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)