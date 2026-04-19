AIADMK's Stand Against the DMK: A Call for Women's Rights

In a scathing address, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami condemned the ruling DMK for opposing the women's reservation bill, labeling it a betrayal of women's rights. Speaking at a poll rally, he argued that this opposition signified a lack of commitment to gender equality.

Palaniswami emphasized the AIADMK's steadfast dedication to the cause, contrasting it with the DMK's perceived failures. He also addressed concerns over the delimitation bill, reassuring the public with the Centre's stance that Tamil Nadu's representation would not suffer any loss.

The AIADMK leader further criticized the law and order situation under the DMK, citing rising crime rates, and pledged improvements in social welfare and education should his party be elected.

(With inputs from agencies.)