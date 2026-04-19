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Amit Shah's Rallying Cry in Tamil Nadu: A Battle for Women's Reservation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized Congress and DMK for opposing the Women's Reservation Bill. Promising justice for women, he emphasized the BJP's commitment to restoring Tamil Nadu's lost glory, denouncing DMK's dynastic politics and corruption. Shah urged votes for AIADMK-BJP candidate Kirthika Shivkumar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Erode | Updated: 19-04-2026 14:03 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 14:03 IST
Amit Shah's Rallying Cry in Tamil Nadu: A Battle for Women's Reservation
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on the Congress and DMK, accusing them of blocking the Women's Reservation amendment bill in the Lok Sabha. Shah declared that the Narendra Modi government would ensure justice for women, overcoming any opposition attempts to derail the bill's passage.

Speaking at a roadshow to support AIADMK-BJP candidate Kirthika Shivkumar for the Modakurichi Assembly polls, Shah highlighted the NDA's confidence in forming a government under AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami. He condemned the Congress and DMK for undermining women's rights and exploiting Tamil Nadu's representation based on the 2026 census.

Further criticizing the DMK's dynastic politics, Shah pointed to the ruling family's focus on Chief Minister Stalin's son, Udhayanidhi, as the next leader. Emphasizing the need for change, Shah accused the DMK of corruption and poor governance, vowing that an AIADMK-BJP government would improve law and order in Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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