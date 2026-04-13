Remembering Jallianwala Bagh: A Tribute to Indomitable Spirits

In a solemn tribute, Prime Minister Narendra Modi honored those who lost their lives in the tragic Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919. He emphasized that their sacrifice remains a powerful testament to the indomitable spirit of the Indian people.

Modi stated that the courage and self-respect exhibited by the martyrs against the brutal foreign rule continue to inspire generations across the nation. He highlighted the importance of remembering this historic event as a reminder of the values of liberty, justice, and dignity.

The massacre occurred when British forces, responding without provocation, opened fire on hundreds of peaceful protestors against the Rowlatt Act. Official records state 379 deaths, but historical accounts suggest many more perished during the attack at the Amritsar garden.