Britney Spears Enters Rehab for Substance Abuse Treatment

Pop superstar Britney Spears has voluntarily entered a substance abuse treatment facility, just over a month after her arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence. Spears' representative confirmed the move, describing it as a necessary and overdue change in the singer's life.

The arrest took place on March 5, when California Highway Patrol officers received reports of Spears driving her BMW fast and erratically on U.S. 101 in Ventura County. She underwent a series of field sobriety tests before being taken into custody and later released. The Ventura County District Attorney's Office is currently reviewing the case, with a decision on charges expected before a May 4 court date.

Spears has largely stepped back from her music career, not touring in nearly eight years and releasing no new album in almost a decade. In 2021, she gained control over her personal life and finances, ending a 14-year conservatorship. Recently, she published a bestselling memoir, 'The Woman in Me.'

(With inputs from agencies.)