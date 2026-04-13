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World Mind Games to Expand with Indian Chess Stars

The International Mind Sports Association invites global bids, including from India, to host the World Mind Games. With chess stars like Arjun Erigaisi and R Praggnanandhaa gaining prominence, IMSA plans partnerships with corporations to boost chess and mind sports in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 13:54 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 13:54 IST
World Mind Games to Expand with Indian Chess Stars
  • Country:
  • India

The International Mind Sports Association (IMSA) has announced a call for global bids to host the next World Mind Games, expected later this year or in early 2027. Emphasizing India's prominence in chess, IMSA aims to build upon the successful performances of rising stars like Arjun Erigaisi and R Praggnanandhaa.

Sandeep Singh, the chief marketing officer of IMSA, highlighted potential partnerships with corporations to popularize chess and other mind games across India. He noted the large market potential, with 300 million dollars already invested in e-sports, and aims to increase chess's popularity further.

Geoffery Borg, CEO of IMSA, believes with Arkady Dvorkovich, former FIDE president, now onboard, IMSA can continue to grow chess's presence, engaging 500 million Indians in the coming years, enhancing the cultural and societal impact of mind sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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