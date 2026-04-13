Anand Station: The 'Milk City' Inspired Modern Transport Hub

The new bullet train station under construction in Anand, Gujarat, draws inspiration from the city's moniker as the 'Milk City of India.' The design reflects the fluid shape and color of milk droplets, according to officials.

Constructed as part of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail project, the station, with its 25.6-meter height and total area of 44,073 square meters, will be a modern three-floor structure. It features side platforms, four tracks, and passenger amenities such as ticketing areas, restrooms, retail centers, and a nursery.

Provision for natural lighting through skylights and comprehensive connectivity features, including parking and pedestrian plazas, enhance the project. Nearby connectivity options include Uttarsanda station and Vadodara Airport. Structural advancements in roofing and façade work are in progress, with efforts highlighted on social media by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.