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Goldman Sachs Thrives Amid Market Turmoil

Goldman Sachs surpassed quarterly profit expectations driven by strong dealmaking and equities trading. Despite a 10% fall in fixed income revenue, equities trading set a record, and investment banking revenues soared. The bank continues to navigate market volatility, with eyes on upcoming major IPOs and expanding its asset management business.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 19:10 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 19:10 IST
Goldman Sachs Thrives Amid Market Turmoil
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Goldman Sachs exceeded market expectations for its quarterly profit, chiefly due to robust dealmaking and equities trading. However, its share price dipped nearly 4% owing to underperformance in its fixed income division.

The firm faced a 10% revenue decline in the fixed income, currencies, and commodities division, attributed to a slowdown in interest rate trading. Despite this, the equities trading segment marked a record high with a 27% increase in revenue.

Goldman Sachs remains resilient, preparing for significant IPOs, such as SpaceX's anticipated listing, while enhancing its asset management business to ensure steady income, away from the volatile trading revenues.

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