Global Markets on Edge as Oil Tops $100 Amid Stalled Ceasefire Talks

Global financial markets are feeling the pressure as oil prices soared above $100 per barrel following unsuccessful ceasefire talks with Iran. The conflict has added volatility, leaving stock markets uncertain.

On Monday, while initial market movements were less severe than previous swings, the S&P 500 slightly decreased by 0.2%, matched by a similar dip in the Nasdaq composite. The Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced a more noticeable drop, losing 238 points.

Economic analysts remain cautiously optimistic, suggesting that there still might be a path to avoiding a worst-case economic scenario despite the current tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)