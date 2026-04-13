Asha Bhosle: Immortal Legacy of a Musical Icon

The world of music is mourning as legendary Indian singer Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92 in Mumbai, following multi-organ failure. Her passing marks the end of an era in Bollywood music, where she reigned supreme with her vibrant and soulful voice for over eight decades.

Communities around the globe, including the Indian diaspora in Russia, expressed their sorrow while celebrating her vast contributions to cultural heritage. Tributes poured in, highlighting her unparalleled versatility and her immortal music that touched countless hearts worldwide.

Bhosle, a recipient of prestigious honors such as the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Vibhushan, recorded over 12,000 songs in 20 languages. Her last rites were conducted in Mumbai with state honors, solidifying her legacy as one of India's most iconic voices.

(With inputs from agencies.)