Left Menu

Asha Bhosle: Immortal Legacy of a Musical Icon

The world mourns the loss of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away at 92 due to multi-organ failure. Celebrated for her influential contribution to Bollywood and beyond, Bhosle's legacy endures through her timeless music, recorded across two decades, earning prestigious awards like the Padma Vibhushan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 13-04-2026 14:16 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 14:16 IST
Asha Bhosle: Immortal Legacy of a Musical Icon
Asha Bhosle
  • Country:
  • Russia

The world of music is mourning as legendary Indian singer Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92 in Mumbai, following multi-organ failure. Her passing marks the end of an era in Bollywood music, where she reigned supreme with her vibrant and soulful voice for over eight decades.

Communities around the globe, including the Indian diaspora in Russia, expressed their sorrow while celebrating her vast contributions to cultural heritage. Tributes poured in, highlighting her unparalleled versatility and her immortal music that touched countless hearts worldwide.

Bhosle, a recipient of prestigious honors such as the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Vibhushan, recorded over 12,000 songs in 20 languages. Her last rites were conducted in Mumbai with state honors, solidifying her legacy as one of India's most iconic voices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ceasefire Tensions: Gaza's Fragile Truce in Turmoil

Ceasefire Tensions: Gaza's Fragile Truce in Turmoil

 Global
2
Cameroon's Separatists Declare Safe Passage During Papal Visit

Cameroon's Separatists Declare Safe Passage During Papal Visit

 Global
3
Supreme Court Declines Premature Voter List Appeal

Supreme Court Declines Premature Voter List Appeal

 India
4
Supreme Court Considers Biometric Voting to Thwart Electoral Fraud

Supreme Court Considers Biometric Voting to Thwart Electoral Fraud

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026