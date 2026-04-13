A Tribute to the Melodious Legend: Asha Bhosle's Final Journey
Asha Bhosle, iconic playback singer and Bollywood music legend, passed away at 92. Her last rites are at Shivaji Park, Mumbai, on Monday. Friends, family, and colleagues gathered to pay tributes, with security measures tightened. Bhosle's illustrious career featured versatile hits and numerous prestigious awards.
- Country:
- India
In Mumbai, extensive preparations are ongoing at Shivaji Park for the last rites of the legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, set for Monday. Tribute ceremonies have been an outpouring of respect since she passed away due to multi-organ failure.
Security has been heightened in the area as a flower-adorned vehicle transports her remains from her Lower Parel residence, Casa Grande, to the ceremonial grounds five kilometers away. Barricades and police personnel are in place to ensure the solemnity is upheld.
Asha Bhosle, sister of the late Lata Mangeshkar and a prolific artist in her own right, leaves behind a legacy of versatile musical contributions to Bollywood, including iconic songs such as 'Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar' and 'Piya Tu Ab to Aaja.' Her accolades include the Padma Vibhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Invicta Diagnostic Expands Into Nashik: A Strategic Move Beyond Mumbai
Mumbai Indians Seek New Strategy After Consecutive IPL Defeats
Mumbai Indians’ Strategic Transformation: A Call to Diversify Beyond Bumrah
Mumbai Indians' Struggles: Small Margins, Big Impact
Mumbai Indians' Thrilling Performance and Expert Bowling Lead to Strong Innings