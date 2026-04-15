Mumbai Bullion Market Kicks Off with Solid Openings

The Mumbai Bullion Market opened with silver prices set at Rs 250,855 per kilo, drawing attention from traders and investors. The rates for standard gold (99.5) were recorded at Rs 152,337, while pure gold (99.9) opened at Rs 152,949. These figures indicate a robust start to the trading day.

Silver has shown a steady performance, reinforcing its position as a sought-after commodity. The opening rates for gold, both standard and pure, suggest stability in the precious metals market amid fluctuating economic factors.

Market analysts are closely monitoring these rates as indicators of broader economic trends, with the opening prices providing a snapshot of current metals values. This active trading period is crucial for investors making strategic decisions within the bullion sector.