A Farewell to a Melody Legend: Asha Bhosle's Final Journey

On Monday, Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and former Chief Ministers Sushilkumar Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray paid their respects to the late Asha Bhosle at her residence. The singing icon's passing at 92 left her fans in mourning, marking the end of an era in Indian music.

Governor Varma placed a wreath over Bhosle's coffin, which was draped in the national flag at Casa Grand in Lower Parel. Hymns of her timeless songs fluttered gently in the background, amplifying the somber mood as many notable personalities offered condolences to the grieving family.

The funeral, set for Shivaji Park in Dadar, will include state honors. Asha Bhosle, lovingly known as Ashatai, won numerous accolades, including the Padma Vibhushan and Maharashtra Bhushan, leaving a legacy with hits like 'Piya Tu Ab to Aaja' and 'Dil Cheez Kya Hai.'

(With inputs from agencies.)