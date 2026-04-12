Left Menu

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passes away at 92 in Mumbai hospital: Family sources.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-04-2026 12:48 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 12:48 IST
Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passes away at 92 in Mumbai hospital: Family sources.
  • Country:
  • India

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passes away at 92 in Mumbai hospital: Family sources.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Riyas Challenges UDF's Government Formation Claims in Kerala

Riyas Challenges UDF's Government Formation Claims in Kerala

 India
2
Hungary's Defining Election: Orban vs. Magyar

Hungary's Defining Election: Orban vs. Magyar

 Hungary
3
Kerala's Political Chessboard: LDF and UDF Battle for Power

Kerala's Political Chessboard: LDF and UDF Battle for Power

 India
4
Easter Truce Tensions: Russia and Ukraine Exchange Accusations

Easter Truce Tensions: Russia and Ukraine Exchange Accusations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Net-Zero Transition: How the Global Economy Is Reshaping for a Climate Future

Ghana’s Financial System Needs Stronger Safeguards to Prevent Future Crises

AI Boom and Global Shocks Redefine East Asia’s Growth Path and Policy Choices

South Asia’s Growth Engine Slows as Energy Costs Rise and Jobs Struggle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026