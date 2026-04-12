Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passes away at 92 in Mumbai hospital: Family sources.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-04-2026 12:48 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 12:48 IST
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Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passes away at 92 in Mumbai hospital: Family sources.
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