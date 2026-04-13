Left Menu

Melodic Tribute: Shreya Ghoshal Honors Asha Bhosle at London Concert

Acclaimed singer Shreya Ghoshal paid tribute to legendary vocalist Asha Bhosle during a concert at London's O2 Arena. Ghoshal performed some of Bhosle's iconic tracks as she honored the late singer, who passed away at 92 from multiple organ failure. Bhosle's legacy includes over 12,000 songs across two decades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 16:38 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 16:38 IST
Melodic Tribute: Shreya Ghoshal Honors Asha Bhosle at London Concert
Asha Bhosle
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt tribute at the London O2 Arena, singer Shreya Ghoshal honored the legendary Asha Bhosle, who passed away on Sunday due to multiple organ failure at 92.

Ghoshal captivated the audience by performing some of Bhosle's hit tracks, including ''Dum Maro Dum'' and ''Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahani''. Videos circulating online show a packed crowd joining in, evoking the spirit of the beloved singer.

Asha Bhosle, whose career spanned eight decades, recorded over 12,000 songs in 20 languages. She was honored with prestigious awards like the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and Padma Vibhushan for her unparalleled contribution to music.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Gas Supply: Efficient Distribution Keeps Cylinders Rolling

Delhi's Gas Supply: Efficient Distribution Keeps Cylinders Rolling

 India
2
Wall Street Wobbles: Market Tensions Amid Unsteady Peace Talks

Wall Street Wobbles: Market Tensions Amid Unsteady Peace Talks

 Global
3
Empowerment Revolution: Women Leading the Way in Family Affairs

Empowerment Revolution: Women Leading the Way in Family Affairs

 India
4
Strait of Hormuz is in Iran's territorial water: Iranian Ambassador Mohammad Fathali.

Strait of Hormuz is in Iran's territorial water: Iranian Ambassador Mohammad...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026