Melodic Tribute: Shreya Ghoshal Honors Asha Bhosle at London Concert
Acclaimed singer Shreya Ghoshal paid tribute to legendary vocalist Asha Bhosle during a concert at London's O2 Arena. Ghoshal performed some of Bhosle's iconic tracks as she honored the late singer, who passed away at 92 from multiple organ failure. Bhosle's legacy includes over 12,000 songs across two decades.
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- India
In a heartfelt tribute at the London O2 Arena, singer Shreya Ghoshal honored the legendary Asha Bhosle, who passed away on Sunday due to multiple organ failure at 92.
Ghoshal captivated the audience by performing some of Bhosle's hit tracks, including ''Dum Maro Dum'' and ''Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahani''. Videos circulating online show a packed crowd joining in, evoking the spirit of the beloved singer.
Asha Bhosle, whose career spanned eight decades, recorded over 12,000 songs in 20 languages. She was honored with prestigious awards like the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and Padma Vibhushan for her unparalleled contribution to music.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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