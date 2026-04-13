India's Sporting Revolution: From Cricket Dominance to Global Recognition
India, once synonymous with cricket and hockey, is emerging as a global sports powerhouse. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlights the significant advancements in sports infrastructure and policies under PM Modi. Initiatives like 'Khelo India' promote traditional and modern sports, contributing to national development and athlete empowerment.
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Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized India's evolving sports identity at the Sansad Khel Mahakumbh-2026, tracing its journey from a cricket-centric nation to a global contender.
Singh pointed out the transformation in India's sports infrastructure and policy over the last decade, notably under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He highlighted the National Education Policy's inclusion of sports and the establishment of National Sports University and 'Khelo India' centres, aimed at fostering athletes and sports science support.
Addressing past apathy towards sports, Singh praised initiatives like Khelo India's Women's League and efforts to revive traditional sports, announcing substantial investments in sports infrastructure nationwide. Singh further lauded Uttar Pradesh's efforts in promoting sports education, underscoring the role of sports in India's socio-economic development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Rajnath Singh
- Khelo India
- cricket
- hockey
- athletes
- infrastructure
- traditional sports
- Modi
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