India's Sporting Revolution: From Cricket Dominance to Global Recognition

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized India's evolving sports identity at the Sansad Khel Mahakumbh-2026, tracing its journey from a cricket-centric nation to a global contender.

Singh pointed out the transformation in India's sports infrastructure and policy over the last decade, notably under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He highlighted the National Education Policy's inclusion of sports and the establishment of National Sports University and 'Khelo India' centres, aimed at fostering athletes and sports science support.

Addressing past apathy towards sports, Singh praised initiatives like Khelo India's Women's League and efforts to revive traditional sports, announcing substantial investments in sports infrastructure nationwide. Singh further lauded Uttar Pradesh's efforts in promoting sports education, underscoring the role of sports in India's socio-economic development.

(With inputs from agencies.)