Tragedy Strikes During Chadak Puja Ritual

A tragic accident occurred during the religious celebration of Chadak Puja, as one individual died and another was injured after falling from a datepalm tree they had climbed to harvest dates.

The deceased, identified as 35-year-old Jagdish Sana, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at Kalimela Community Health Centre.

A second person who fell was transported to a hospital in Bhadrachalam for treatment. The incident, captured on video by event organizers, has shocked the local community.

(With inputs from agencies.)