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Tragedy Strikes During Chadak Puja Ritual

A tragic incident unfolded during Chadak Puja when one individual died and another was injured after falling from a datepalm tree. Jagdish Sana, 35, succumbed to injuries post-fall, while another person was treated at a hospital. Video evidence captured the tragic sequence of events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malkangiri | Updated: 14-04-2026 13:49 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 13:49 IST
Tragedy Strikes During Chadak Puja Ritual
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident occurred during the religious celebration of Chadak Puja, as one individual died and another was injured after falling from a datepalm tree they had climbed to harvest dates.

The deceased, identified as 35-year-old Jagdish Sana, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at Kalimela Community Health Centre.

A second person who fell was transported to a hospital in Bhadrachalam for treatment. The incident, captured on video by event organizers, has shocked the local community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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