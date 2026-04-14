Tragedy Strikes During Chadak Puja Ritual
A tragic incident unfolded during Chadak Puja when one individual died and another was injured after falling from a datepalm tree. Jagdish Sana, 35, succumbed to injuries post-fall, while another person was treated at a hospital. Video evidence captured the tragic sequence of events.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Malkangiri | Updated: 14-04-2026 13:49 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 13:49 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic accident occurred during the religious celebration of Chadak Puja, as one individual died and another was injured after falling from a datepalm tree they had climbed to harvest dates.
The deceased, identified as 35-year-old Jagdish Sana, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at Kalimela Community Health Centre.
A second person who fell was transported to a hospital in Bhadrachalam for treatment. The incident, captured on video by event organizers, has shocked the local community.
(With inputs from agencies.)